More than 1,000 civilians died in Kharkiv region, including 50 children, - prosecutor's office said

Prosecutors of the Kharkiv Region are investigating almost 3,500 crimes committed by the occupiers, of which 50 proceedings concern murders.

This was reported in the press service of the prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.

According to the prosecutor's office, more than 1,000 civilians have already died on the territory of Kharkiv and the region, and twice as many have been injured. Among the killed were 50 children. Complete or partial destruction of more than 7,000 objects in the city and region, 2,800 high-rise buildings, almost 1,800 residential buildings, more than half a thousand educational institutions and one and a half hundred hospitals were recorded.

To date, law enforcement officers are investigating almost three and a half thousand crimes related to violations of the laws and customs of war. Among them, almost 3,000 are crimes related to the bombing of civilian infrastructure, about 50 are related to murders, and more than 120 are related to illegal deprivation of liberty. Almost 300 crimes related to looting and 4 - related to rape are also being investigated.