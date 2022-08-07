In Mykolaiv, 132 people died from enemy attacks, more than 600 people were injured, - Sienkovych

As a result of shelling by the occupiers of the city with rockets and artillery, more than a hundred citizens died.

This was announced by the mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Sienkovych, Censor.NET reports.

In general, the Russian aggression caused damage to Mykolaiv amounting to almost 790 million hryvnias. Since February 24, shelling in the city has damaged more than 500 high-rise buildings (of which 30% have repeated destruction) and about 700 private houses (more than 70 cannot be restored).

Read more: More than 1,000 civilians died in Kharkiv region, including 50 children, - prosecutor's office said

In addition to housing in Mykolaiv, 209 objects of various types were damaged, including: 49 educational institutions, 44 communally owned objects, 20 cultural institutions, 17 health care institutions, 15 sports facilities, 4 social protection institutions,

60 other objects (trade establishments, pharmacies, private enterprises, etc.).

Since the start of the full-scale war, 132 residents of Mykolaiv have died as a result of shelling (among them one child), 619 have been injured of various degrees of severity (including 8 children).