More than 270 bodies of dead from "Azovstal" and other regions are in morgues of Kyiv region, majority - unidentified, - police

Citizens looking for relatives are asked to provide information about them to the police.

This was reported on the page of the Kyiv region police, Censor.NET reports.

According to the message, over 270 bodies of the dead from various regions of Ukraine, including from the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant, arrived at the morgues of the Kyiv region in the period from June 15 to July 27. The bodies have been examined, but most of them remain unidentified.

"If you are looking for loved ones, send an SMS or a message in Viber, WhatsApp, Telegram to this number +380936684014. It is important to add a photo, including special signs, tattoos, personal belongings, to inform the person's full name, date of birth, height , shoe size, clothing size; presence of personal jewelry (wedding rings, chains, pendants, tokens, crosses, watches, etc.); description of personal belongings, documents that could be with the person (phones, passport, driver's license, etc.); phone number which was used by the missing person," the police emphasized.