Amnesty International apologized for "distress and anger" its findings had caused, but did not retract them

The international human rights organization Amnesty International is convinced that its report does not transfer responsibility for the crimes committed by the Russian army to the Ukrainian military.

"Amnesty International deeply regrets the suffering and anger caused by our press release about the fighting tactics of the Ukrainian military," Amnesty International said in a letter available to the agency.

The organization noted that their report does not mean that human rights defenders shift responsibility for crimes committed by the Russian army to the Ukrainian military.

At the same time, Amnesty International did not abandon its previous statements. "While we fully support our findings, we regret the pain caused," the letter said.

It will be recalled that the Amnesty International organization published a report in which it is said that the Ukrainian army allegedly endangers the civilian population of the country due to the fact that it "creates its bases in populated areas."

The document was criticized in Ukraine and other countries. In particular, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that the report shifts responsibility from the aggressor (Russia) to the victim (Ukraine).

The head of the Ukrainian office of Amnesty International, Oksana Pokalchuk, resigned as a sign of disagreement with the position of the organization.