Enemy carried out offensive and assault actions in areas of settlements of Bakhmut, Zaitseve, Yakovlivka, and Vershyna, without success. Fighting is going on near Codema, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information about the Russian invasion on the evening of August 7.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "One hundred and sixty-fifth day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

The enemy is concentrating its efforts on establishing full control over the territories of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, maintaining the captured Kherson regions and parts of the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions, creating favorable conditions for resuming the offensive in certain directions, as well as blocking Ukraine's maritime communications in the Black Sea.

The threat of the Russian occupiers launching missile strikes on objects throughout the territory of Ukraine remains.

See more: Consequences of Russian shelling of Mykolaiv and region: damaged houses and businesses, - National Police. PHOTOS

There are no major changes on the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions. The enemy carried out aerial reconnaissance and shelled the areas of the settlements of Hai and Hremyach in the Chernihiv region and Novi Vyrky and Mykolaivka in the Sumy region with barrel and jet artillery.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy, in addition to artillery fire along the line of contact, carried out airstrikes near Pryshyb, Verkhniy Saltiv and Rtyshivka. He also conducted reconnaissance with unmanned aerial vehicles.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 42,200 people, 223 planes, 191 helicopters, 1,805 tanks and 4,055 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Sloviansk direction, shelling was recorded near Dovhenke, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Sulyhivka, Rydne, Bohorodychne, and Krasnopillia. The occupiers tried to conduct an assault near Virnopillia. Ukrainian soldiers suppressed this short-lived attempt and pushed the enemy back.

Near Bohorodychne and Dolyna, the enemy's reconnaissance battle ended with losses and retreat for the occupiers.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy fired from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Kramatorsk, Siversk, Verkhnyokamianske, Hryhorivka, Raihorodok, and Zvanivka. Made an airstrike near Spirne.

With offensive actions, the enemy tried to improve the tactical position near Verkhnokamyansk, but was unsuccessful and retreated.

In the Bakhmut direction, shelling of military and civilian infrastructure was recorded in the areas of Bakhmut, Soledar, Kostiantynivka, Yakovlivka, Pokrovske, Vershyna, Kodema, and Bakhmutske settlements. The enemy used aviation near Bakhmut, Soledar and Zaitseve.

See more: Russians made 30 strikes on Donetsk region. They were hit by aircraft, missiles, artillery, "Hurricane" and "Hrad". There are dead and wounded, - National Police. PHOTOS

With the forces of the reconnaissance group, the enemy tried to determine the defense system of our troops near Beilohorivka. The group was discovered and neutralized.

The enemy carried out offensive and assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Zaytseve, Yakovlivka, and Vershyna, without success, he retreated. Fighting continues near Kodema.

In the Avdiivka direction, the invaders fired artillery and tanks in the areas of Avdiivka, Pisky, Shevchenko, Netaylove, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, and New York. Airstrikes were recorded near Avdiivka, Mariinka, Kamianka and Volodymyrivka.

The Russian occupiers tried to break through the defenses of our troops in the direction of the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Pisky and Mariinka. Fighting continues.

Read more: 361 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 703 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

Shelling continues along the contact line in the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Mykilske, Vesele, Novodanilivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Novosilka and Velyka Novosilka settlements.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the advance of our troops. Supports the high intensity of UAV reconnaissance. Conducted shelling from barrel, rocket artillery and tanks along the entire line of contact. He carried out airstrikes in the areas of Andriivka, Bilohirka, Novomykolaivka, Oleksandrivka, Myrne, Velyke Artakove and Tavriyske settlements. Waged offensive battles near Blahodatne, had no success, left."