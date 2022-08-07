ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12311 visitors online
News
40 585 304

Iermak stripped Korban of his citizenship, using our 30-minute meeting as excuse, - Spartz

спартц

Congresswoman Victoria Spartz believes that the head of the President's Office Andriy Iermak used her 30-minute meeting with the head of the Dnipro defense staff Hennadiy Korban to deprive the latter of his Ukrainian citizenship.

Congresswoman Victoria Spartz wrote about this in her Twitter account, Censor.NET reports.

"It's interesting how Andrii Iermak stripped the citizenship of Korban (responsible for the defense of Dnipro - a large city in Eastern Ukraine) through a secret order and banned entry - using our 30-minute meeting as an excuse; also ties other people to me whom I never saw," said Spartz.

Read more: Zelensky on deprivation of citizenship by Korban: There is no speculation

Author: 

citizenship (156) Korban (68) Andrii Iermak (224) Sparts Victoria (15)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 