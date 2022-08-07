Iermak stripped Korban of his citizenship, using our 30-minute meeting as excuse, - Spartz

Congresswoman Victoria Spartz believes that the head of the President's Office Andriy Iermak used her 30-minute meeting with the head of the Dnipro defense staff Hennadiy Korban to deprive the latter of his Ukrainian citizenship.

Congresswoman Victoria Spartz wrote about this in her Twitter account, Censor.NET reports.

"It's interesting how Andrii Iermak stripped the citizenship of Korban (responsible for the defense of Dnipro - a large city in Eastern Ukraine) through a secret order and banned entry - using our 30-minute meeting as an excuse; also ties other people to me whom I never saw," said Spartz.

