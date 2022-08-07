Pope Francis on export of grain from Ukraine: "This step shows that it is possible to conduct dialogue"

Pope Francis has welcomed the departure of the first grain ships from Ukrainian Black Sea ports previously blocked by Russia, saying the breakthrough could be a model for dialogue to end the war in Ukraine.

He said this in his weekly address on Sunday at St. Peter's Square, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"This step shows that it is possible to conduct a dialogue to achieve concrete results that will help everyone," the pontiff emphasized.

He also believes that this event is a sign of hope.

"And I sincerely wish that in overcoming this path it will be possible to put an end to hostilities and achieve a just and lasting peace," he said.