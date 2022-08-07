As result of shelling in Donetsk region, 4 people died, 6 were injured, - GPU Office

As a result of enemy shelling, the city of Bakhmut, village 4 civilians were killed in Dosvidchene, Soledar and Selidove of Donetsk region, 6 more people were injured

As Censor.NET informs, the Prosecutor General's Office reported this on Telegram.

"According to the investigation, on August 7, 2022, the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out massive shelling of the territory of Donetsk region. As a result of enemy attacks in the city of Bakhmut, the village of Doslydne of the Bakhmut district, the city of Soledar and the city of Selidove of the Pokrovsky district, four civilians and six others were killed. received shrapnel wounds," the report said.

Also, as a result of the shelling, residential buildings, farm buildings, power lines and civil infrastructure objects were damaged.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office and the district prosecutor's office of Donetsk region, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted in 6 criminal proceedings based on the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

