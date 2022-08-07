Russian troops fired "Grads" at Nikopol district for second time in one day: pumping station was damaged - RMA

For the second time in a day, the enemy shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region from "Grads", the pumping station was damaged.

This was stated in Telegram by the head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentin Reznichenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Dnipropetrovsk region August 7 19:19. The second shelling of the Nikopol district in one day. The Chervonogrygorivka community came under fire from enemy "Grads". Twenty Russian shells flew there.

A pumping station was damaged by the shelling. Residents of those villages in the community - almost 7,000 people - were left without water. Several dacha houses were damaged. Several fires broke out. Firefighters have already put them out. Preliminarily, people were not injured," the report says.

See more: Consequences of shelling by occupiers of Marhanets: more than 40 houses and farm buildings were damaged. PHOTOS