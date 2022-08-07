Situation in Bakhmut is getting worse. There is more and more shelling. Part of city without power supply - Mayor's office

In Bakhmut, the situation is deteriorating due to constant shelling by the Russian army, but for now it remains under control.

This was stated to Suspilne by Oleksandr Marchenko, Deputy Mayor of Bakhmut, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The situation is getting worse. There is more and more shelling. Three civilians were killed in the past 24 hours. Four houses were burned down. In the morning there is more shelling. There is water supply. But because of the shelling, repair crews repair the network every day," Oleksandr Marchenko said.

Marchenko added that there is no power supply in part of the city. Repair teams are unable to go to the site of the damage due to constant shelling.

Read more: Occupiers are conducting offensive operation in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

According to Oleksandr Marchenko, the company that takes garbage to the landfill was destroyed by shelling. Now transport has already been prepared for replacement, because in a week all the garbage cans around the city were completely filled.

"In general, there is no humanitarian disaster. But in the stores the price tags are quite high. The market, hospitals and pharmacies are working. We provide humanitarian aid," Marchenko noted.