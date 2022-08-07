New "referendums" in occupied territories will close possibility of negotiations for Russia, - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia's holding of pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories, which were reported earlier, would make any negotiations impossible.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this during his appeal on August 7.

"This summer there are more and more reports every week that the occupiers are preparing for a pseudo-referendum in the areas they occupy in the south of our state.

I want to say a very simple thing: all those who will help the occupants to realize this intention in any way will be held responsible. They will answer to Ukraine," he said.

According to Zelensky, "the position of our state remains the same as it was before: we will not surrender anything of our own, and if the occupants go the way of these pseudo-referendums, they will close for themselves any possibility of negotiations with Ukraine and the free world, which the Russian side will definitely need at some point".

