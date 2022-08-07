There must be a principled response to these Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia NPP from an international community, - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it is necessary for the international community to react after Russian strikes on the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, he announced it during his video-address on 7th of August.

"Had a conversation today with Charles Michel, President of the European Council. Informed him about the halt on the battlefield, about the threat that Russia has created by strikes on the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. - he said.

"God forbid, something irreparable will happen - and nobody can stop the wind that will blow radioactive pollution. That is why we already need a principled response of the international community to these Russian strikes on the Zaporizhzhya NPP that is the largest in Europe," he stated.

