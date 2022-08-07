Water tower and power lines were damaged after Russians shelled 5 districts of Sumy region - OVA

On Sunday, August 7, Russian occupants fired artillery and mortars at five districts of the Sumy region.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Dmytro Zhyvitsky, Head of Sumy OVA on telegram.

Shelling of the outskirts of Paulivka village, Bilopolskyi district, began after 13:00. The occupants opened fire with mortars, and there were 10 hits.

As a result of the attacks, six residential households, a water tower, an electricity transformer and a power transmission line were damaged. Two streets are without electricity and are now being worked on to restore it.

After 5 p.m., the Russians fired artillery at the outskirts of the Pisky village, Burynska district, and there were 13 incoming attacks.

From 18:00, occupants were hitting the outskirts of Ulanovo, Esmanska district, 16 hits from artillery were recorded.

The invaders opened artillery fire on the outskirts of the village of Manyhivka, Novoslobodska municipality, with 13 arrivals. A farm and a hangar with agricultural machinery were damaged. There was also damage to the electricity grid.

After 8:00 p.m., shelling from different types of weapons began in the Seredyno-Budska district. A fire broke out and the shelling continues.

