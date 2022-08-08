Kharkiv infrastructure object was damaged by enemy shelling, there is no information about the victims - Mayor

By 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, it is known about the shelling of Kharkiv's Kyivsky district, there is no information about casualties

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov.

"So far we know exactly about the shelling of Kyivsky district. Preliminary hit at an infrastructure facility. There were at least seven explosions. There is no information about casualties, I hope there won't be any," Terekhov wrote.

Earlier, around 10:20 p.m., a threat of shelling was announced in the city, followed by an air-raid alert. Local telegram channels reported a series of 9-10 explosions.

