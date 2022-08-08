U.S. Senators Democrat Blumenthal and Republican Graham called on Biden to recognize Russia as a State Sponsor of Terrorism

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, urged the Biden administration to recognize Russia as a sponsor of terrorism, saying they would push Congress to pass appropriate legislation

As informs Censor.NЕТ, referring to Dzerkalo Tyzhnya, it was reported by СNN.

"I hope the President and the State Department will make this decision voluntarily," Blumenthal noted.

At the same time, Senator Graham said he wants the Biden administration to work closely with Congress on identifying Russia as a State Sponsor of Terrorism, but noted that Congress is "willing" to make that decision regardless of the President's Administration position.

The two senators visited Ukraine together in June, where they met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and, upon their return, urged Joe Biden to send more humanitarian aid to the country and strengthen sanctions against Moscow in addition to identifying Russia as a State Sponsor of Terrorism.

