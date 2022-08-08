In southern direction, AFU destroyed 24 rockets, ammunition depot and enemy equipment, - OC "South"
The Armed Forces in the south destroyed a Russian T-62 tank and 24 Russians.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the OC "South".
"Enemy losses in the amount of 24 rashists, one T-62 tank, and another five units of other armored and automotive equipment have been confirmed. An ammunition depot was destroyed in the Charivne district of the Berislav district of the Kherson region," the message states.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine made three strikes against a concentration of enemy weapons and equipment and a stronghold in the Kherson region and another stronghold in Berislav.
The final losses of the enemy are being investigated.
