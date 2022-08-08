At night, AFU attacked occupiers' positions in Melitopol with HIMARS missiles, more than 100 Russians were killed, - Fedorov. VIDEO

On the night of August 8, the AFU attacked temporary deployment points of enemy troops at industrial sites in Melitopol with HIMARS missiles.

According to Censor.NET, the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, announced this on Telegram.

"Tonight, high-precision HIMARS missiles fired damage at the points of temporary deployment of the occupying forces at industrial sites in various districts of the city of Melitopol.

According to preliminary estimates, a significant amount of military equipment was destroyed. More than 100 Russian soldiers, who were in temporary barracks that night, received tickets to the Kobzon concert, and their parents are already choosing the model and color of the Lada car," he wrote.

According to Fedorov, last week the occupiers redeployed a significant part of air defense from Melitopol to Kherson.

According to the mayor, the current night is the most effective for the Ukrainian military in the region and shows that the existing enemy air defense units are no longer capable of resisting HIMARS.

In his opinion, this creates the necessary prerequisites for a successful counteroffensive in the Melitopol direction.

Watch more: Combat work of four MLRS "HIMARS" at front. VIDEO