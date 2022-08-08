In Luhansk region, Rashists are organizing deportation of children to Russian Federation, - Haidai

On the territory of the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, the Russians intend to organize the deportation of more than 100 children deprived of parental care.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai, on his Telegram channel.

The "Commissioner for Children's Rights under the President of the Russian Federation" came to the captured cities of the Luhansk region with relevant intentions.

"Just in a few days, more than 100 children deprived of parental care and orphans will be taken to Russia. Russians are leaving occupied cities without men, who are forcibly mobilized, and now they are also taking children away. In addition, this is another example of the inability of the occupation authorities to establish even the work of social welfare spheres - namely, the financing of boarding schools and sanatorium schools. They give their children away, because for them it is a financial burden, not the future generation," - writes Haidai.