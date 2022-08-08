Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 42,340 people, 223 planes, 192 helicopters, 1,811 tanks and 4,070 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of August 8, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 42,340.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 08/08 are approximately:

personnel - about 42,340 (+140) people were liquidated,

tanks - 1811 (+6) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 4070 (+15) units,

artillery systems - 960 (+2) units,

MLRS - 261 (+1) units,

air defense equipment - 132 (+0) units,

aircraft - 223 (+0) units,

helicopters - 192 (+1) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 754 (+4),

cruise missiles - 182 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2993 (+15) units,

special equipment - 86 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction. The data is being verified," the report says.