AFU hit Antonivka and Kakhovka bridges, - spokeswoman of press center of southern defense forces Humenyuk

The AFU again struck the Antonivka and Kakhovka bridges.

Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the coordination press center of the security and defense forces of the South, stated this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"The same fire control that we maintained for several days in this direction has been worked out, and it has its results, it has hits that are quite significant, both on the Antonivsky and Kakhovsky bridges," Humeniuk said.

She added that several ammunition storage bases were also destroyed.

"We are clarifying the results, which ones are ours. Because we understand that the resistance movement in the occupied territories is powerful," Humeniuk said.

According to her, this significantly affects the morale of the Russian troops and their combat capability.