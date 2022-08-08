Troops of Russian Federation are hitting Kharkov, it is known about one dead person - RMA

Russian occupying forces attack Kharkiv. Residents are asked to stay in shelters.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET informs.

"Attention! Residents of Kharkiv and the region, stay in shelters as much as possible! Russian occupiers are attacking Kharkiv. Do not leave safe places," the message reads.

At the same time, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said: "Now Pavlovo Pole is being shelled already in the morning. A few minutes ago there was an explosion there. There is absolutely no military infrastructure in this peaceful and densely populated area. I ask everyone to take shelter - the shelling may repeat.

"Information about one dead person has been confirmed. A civilian. He just left the house and came under fire," added the mayor of Kharkiv.

Watch more: National Guard and AFU destroyed Russian special forces and warehouse with ammunition in Kharkiv region. VIDEO