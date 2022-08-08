Enemy Kalibr-type missile was destroyed over Odesa region - OC "South"
Today, August 8, at around 10:00 a.m., in the sky above Odesa, the forces and means of air defense of the Southern Air Command destroyed a Kalibr sea-based cruise missile launched from a submarine in the Black Sea.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Operational Command "South".
"Follow the rules and algorithms for actions following alarm signals, do not expose yourself to danger. Glory to Ukraine!", the message reads.
