First ship with Ukrainian agricultural products arrived at its final destination

The POLARNET vessel, which was one of the first to take part in the implementation of the initiative for the safe transportation of grain and food products from Ukrainian ports, successfully passed the inspection by the inspection team in Istanbul and arrived at the final destination in Turkey.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to a message on the website of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, this was announced by the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov..

"This first successful experience in the implementation of the "grain initiative" allows us to look with optimism at the future prospects of transportation. I am grateful to our partners from the UN and Turkey for effectively guaranteeing the safety of the ship's movement and maximum cooperation at all stages of the implementation of the agreements," he noted.

He also thanked the ship's crew for being one of the first to use the "grain corridor", opening the way for all other ships.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, the arrival of the NAVI STAR and ROJEN vessels, which left the ports in the same caravan with POLARNET, is expected in about a week.

Also remind that on July 22 in Istanbul, at the suggestion of the United Nations, Ukraine, Turkey, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres signed the Initiative on the safe transportation of grain and food products from the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdenny.

On August 1, within the framework of the implementation of the agreements, the first ship - RAZONI under the flag of Sierra Leone - departed from Odesa port. The ship is transporting 26,000 tons of Ukrainian corn to the Lebanese port of Tripoli.

