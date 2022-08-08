Mobilized former prisoners from Russian Federation arrived in occupied Balaklia, aggressive attitude towards civilians increased sharply, - Intelligence

The Russian invaders are increasing the pressure on the population of the occupied territories.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

In particular, in Veliky Burluk of the Kharkiv region, the occupation administration exerts pressure on local entrepreneurs in order to force them to obtain Russian passports and re-register in accordance with Russian legislation.

Also, in many settlements, the occupiers threaten to close and "nationalize" enterprises. Also, a monthly "tax" of 5,000 roubles will be introduced for each car of enterprises. rubles

"At the same time, after the arrival of a new battalion of occupiers in Balaklia, in particular from the number of former criminal prisoners mobilized in the Russian Federation, the aggressive attitude towards the local population, cruelty, and immoral behavior in general increased sharply.

In addition, conflicts between enemy units continue on ethnic grounds, often affecting the civilian population. Thus, in the occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of such a conflict, the Chechen deputy commander of one of the units was shot dead. And in Zelenopillia, the occupier in a state of alcoholic intoxication knocked down an electric pole on an armored personnel carrier, due to which the settlement was cut off," the DIU said.

In the occupied territory of the Kherson region, in particular, in Hola Prystan, pressure on the local population at checkpoints is increasing.

