Yesterday's attack on military facilities in Vinnytsia region: occupiers used latest Kinjal missiles. Air defense available in AFU cannot effectively destroy them

Yesterday, August 7, the Russian occupiers used X-47M "Kinjal" hypersonic air-based missiles against military facilities in the Vinnytsia region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the main carrier of missiles of this type is the MiG-31 fighter, Tu-22M3 and Tu-160 bombers can also be used.

"This is the newest type of missile that Russia has in service. After it was put into service in 2018, only a few dozen of them were released. The warhead of the X-47M is 500 kg, the speed of the 3,500 missiles is more than 12,000 km/h. After launching from the plane, the missile rises to a great height in the upper layers of the atmosphere. And when approaching a target along a ballistic trajectory, it can develop a speed of about 12 thousand km/h," the message says.

Also, the Air Force Command of the AFU noted that the tactical and technical characteristics of this missile do not allow the air defense means existing in the Armed Forces of Ukraine to effectively detect and destroy it.

"Since February 24, 2022, only a few combat applications of missiles of this type have been recorded, which the enemy is trying to use for extremely important purposes," the Command summarized.

