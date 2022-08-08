Kremlin said that Russia is allegedly not preparing "referendums" in occupied territories

Putin's press secretary Dmytro Peskov said that it is not Russia that is going to hold "referendums" in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, but the local population.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication RIA Novosti.

"The fact is that these plans (to hold a "referendum" - Ed.) are held by the residents of the region. We are not holding a "referendum". Here, perhaps, it is necessary to understand to whom Zelensky is addressing with this statement - to the citizens of Ukraine of the mentioned districts or to the citizens of Russia. If to the citizens and leadership of Russia, then we are the wrong address," Peskov said.

According to Putin's press secretary, a significant number of the population of the occupied territories allegedly do not want to live in Ukraine.

Peskov also said that there are currently no prerequisites for a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky. There is also no negotiation process between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, as the Kremlin believes that the Ukrainian delegation "went off the radar."

