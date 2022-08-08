"I will not allow anyone to undermine authority of Prosecutor General Office," - Kostin

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin held the first extended meeting with heads of regional prosecutor's offices and heads of divisions of the Prosecutor General's Office.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the PGO.

It is noted that the state-wide vectors of the department's activities were determined at the meeting.

According to the Prosecutor General, working in extremely difficult conditions of martial law, in the territories occupied by the aggressor state and under constant shelling requires maximum concentration of efforts from prosecutors. The primary task is to ensure the inevitability of punishment for everyone who committed a war crime on Ukrainian soil. And not only in national courts, but also at the international level.

"Today, every Ukrainian citizen is waiting for the restoration of justice. And our goal is a legal sentence for everyone who came to us with a weapon in their hands. Because the verdict is the most understandable result of our work for society," Kostin emphasized.

The Prosecutor General emphasized that treason, collaborative activity and assistance to the aggressor state in the conditions of martial law in the eyes of the public are equated to inciting war.

"This especially applies to those who swore loyalty to the Ukrainian people and Ukraine," he added.

The Prosecutor General also noted that efforts should be focused on investigating the facts of illegal use of budget funds, primarily allocated for the restoration of destroyed infrastructure, embezzlement of humanitarian aid. Priority is also given to ensuring the legality of grain export and taking measures to prevent artificial obstacles from unscrupulous officials in this process.

The Prosecutor General focused special attention on the issue of the integrity of the prosecutor's office: "I will not allow anyone to undermine the authority of the department, especially now, when the whole country is in a state of full-scale war, and our soldiers are giving their lives on the front lines."