German Chancellor Scholz rules out possibility of launching Nord Stream-2

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the country’s government are not even considering the possibility of putting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline into operation at the moment.

This was stated by the spokesman of the German federal government, Steffen Gebeshreit, at a briefing on August 8, informs Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Yes, he excludes such a possibility," said Gebeshreit when asked if the Federal Chancellor of Germany excludes the possibility of using gas in case of a difficult situation with gas.

The spokesman reminded that "Nord Stream-2" as a gas pipeline was not certified and will not be certified at the moment, and therefore - will not be used.

