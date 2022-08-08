Zelensky suggested that Council approve sanctions against Russian Federation for 10 years
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to approve the decision of the National Security and Defense Council regarding sanctions against the Russian Federation.
As Censor.NET informs, the corresponding project of resolution №7640 was registered on the website of the parliament on August 6.
Yes, parliamentarians must approve sanctions against Russia for a period of 10 years.
The reported package of restrictive measures consists of ten points:
- Prohibition on withdrawal of capital from Ukraine in favor of natural and legal entities of Russia;
- Suspension of permits for subsoil use to persons connected with the Russian Federation;
- Prohibition on participation in privatization and lease of state property;
- Prohibition on public procurement of goods, works, services related to the Russian Federation;
- Prohibition of entry of ships and aircraft connected with the Russian Federation into the territorial sea of Ukraine, its internal waters, and ports;
- Prohibition on the purchase of securities whose issuers are persons related to the Russian Federation;
- Prohibition of issuing permits and licenses of the National Bank of Ukraine for investments in the Russian Federation;
- Termination of cash withdrawals for payment cards issued by persons associated with the Russian Federation;
- Prohibition on the transfer of technologies and intellectual property rights to persons from the Russian Federation;
- Prohibition on acquisition of land ownership for persons connected with the Russian Federation.
