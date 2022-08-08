Zelensky suggested that Council approve sanctions against Russian Federation for 10 years

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to approve the decision of the National Security and Defense Council regarding sanctions against the Russian Federation.

As Censor.NET informs, the corresponding project of resolution №7640 was registered on the website of the parliament on August 6.

Yes, parliamentarians must approve sanctions against Russia for a period of 10 years.

The reported package of restrictive measures consists of ten points: