Germany will help Ukraine quickly receive next 8 billion euros of macro-finance from EU, - Shmyhal

Germany will help Ukraine quickly receive the next 8 billion euros of macro-financial assistance from the EU and will take the lead in this process.

Federal Minister of Finance of Germany Christian Lindner assured this during an online conversation with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET informs with reference to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

"Germany has provided significant financial assistance to our country since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia. We count on firm support of Ukraine and in cooperation with international partners. In particular, Germany supports the process of delaying the payment of debts initiated by Ukraine and the initiation of a new special program with the IMF," Shmyhal informs.

The Head of the Ukrainian Government thanked Germany for its strong support to Ukraine, in particular for 300 million euros in credit and 1 billion euros in grant aid, as well as for the support of the European Union's provision of the first tranche of exceptional macro-financial assistance in the amount of 1 billion euros.

"In the spring, the European Commission made a decision to provide 9 billion euros of macro-financial support. We have already received 1 billion euros and expect the next 8 billion euros. We hope for the firm support of this decision from our partners, because such funds are critically needed for us," noted the Ukrainian Prime Minister Jer.

Read more: German Chancellor Scholz rules out possibility of launching Nord Stream-2

Shmyhal also reported that last week Ukraine submitted an official proposal to the International Monetary Fund regarding the launch of a new special IMF program.

"On Friday, the letter was sent to the head of the Fund. We expect to receive appropriate assistance from the IMF already in November-December this year," the head of government said.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine and the Federal Minister of Finance of Germany also discussed the issue of restoring infrastructure and networks in Ukraine, as well as the issue of gas procurement for the autumn-winter period. In addition, Shmyhal expressed his gratitude to Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the initiative of holding the G7 conference on the restoration of Ukraine in October.

"Christian Lindner, for his part, assured that Germany will help Ukraine quickly receive the next 8 billion euros of macro-financial assistance from the EU and will take the lead in this process. In addition, according to him, Germany supports the procedures initiated by the Government of Ukraine to postpone the payment of debts and efforts in the direction of launching a special program with the IMF", - summarizes the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.