Ukraine sent letters to UN and IAEA with demand to send security mission to ZNPP

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets called on the Secretary General of the UN and the IAEA to send a security mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant captured by the Russians.

This is stated in a statement published on Telegram channel of the ombudsman, Censor.NET reports.

"Once again, I call on the Secretary General of the UN, the IAEA and the entire world community to take possible measures to send a security mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, to completely demilitarize the territory of the NPP, and to provide security guarantees to the employees of the nuclear plant and the residents of the city of Enerhodar for the maintenance of the plant. Today, relevant letters have been prepared and sent." - noted Lubinets.

According to him, only decisive joint actions of the world community will be able to save millions of human lives.

Read more: Zelensky suggested that Council approve sanctions against Russian Federation for 10 years

The ombudsman emphasized that the Russian Federation continues acts of nuclear terrorism against the facilities of the ZNPP and its personnel.

Lubinets reminded that, according to the information of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, the territory of the ZNPP is currently mined, and individual employees of the plant are subjected to torture and forced disappearance, and they receive threats. And this threatens the lives of employees and prevents the normal operation of the facility.

The ombudsman stated that the presence of the Russian military at the nuclear power plant poses a glaring threat not only to tens of millions of Ukrainians, but also to the whole world.

Watch more: National Guard and AFU destroyed Russian special forces and warehouse with ammunition in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

"The devastating consequences of nuclear terrorism and the spread of radioactivity do not "respect" state borders, and radioactive emissions spread uncontrollably, the consequences of radioactive pollution remain for decades," Lubinets emphasized.

As reported, in recent days Russian invaders have been actively shelling the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the city of Enerhodar. Enemy shelling poses a serious threat to nuclear safety.