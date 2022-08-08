Approximately 10 ships are constantly kept by occupiers in Black Sea - Defense Forces of South

About 10 ships and boats of the Russian Navy are constantly in the Black Sea, and the enemy keeps four Caliber missile carriers on combat duty.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalya Humeniuk at a briefing.

"At the moment, there are almost 10 (plus or minus one or two) units of ships and boats of the enemy forces permanently stationed in the Black Sea. As a rule, they keep four Caliber-type missile carriers on combat duty - two surface, two underwater - and one or two large amphibious ships," Humeniuk said.

She reminded that this morning one of the underwater missile carriers was used - Ukraine was attacked with high-precision missiles of the "Caliber" type, which were shot down by air defense forces.

Read more: Ukraine sent letters to UN and IAEA with demand to send security mission to ZNPP