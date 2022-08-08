AFU keep south under fire control. Enemy’s intentions to advance on land are very complicated, - spokeswoman of Southern Defense Forces Humeniuk

The armed forces of Ukraine are keeping the situation in the south of Ukraine under fire control and have greatly complicated the enemy’s intentions to advance by land.

Natalya Humeniuk, head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, informed about this today during the briefing, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"The situation in the south remains tense, but it is controlled by the defense forces. Considering the fact that the enemy is raising reserves, trying to deploy strike groups and looking for places for the maneuvers of its forces, we are keeping the situation under control, including fire control, and making fairly significant adjustments in their plans. In particular, the enemy's intentions to advance on land are very complicated, he does not have such an opportunity, so he focuses his attention on artillery and air strikes," Humeniuk said.

Commenting on the information about the strikes of Ukrainian troops on bridges in the Kherson region, the spokeswoman noted that the fire control provided by the Armed Forces of Ukraine is working effectively. All strikes have filigree point damage, but do not destroy the infrastructure, she emphasized.

"We do not destroy the infrastructure, we do not allow the enemy to use it," Humeniuk emphasized.

