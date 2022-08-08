Killers of special services of Russian Federation, who planned murders of Reznikov and Budanov, were detained - counterintelligence of SSU. VIDEO

The Security Service prevented a series of contract killings of representatives of the top military-political leadership and public figures of Ukraine.

"As a result of a multi-stage special operation, the sabotage and intelligence group of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (better known as the Defense Intelligence) was neutralized.

The attackers were engaged in preparations for the physical liquidation of the Minister of Defense and the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of our country, as well as a well-known Ukrainian activist.

For the murder of each of them, the Russian "curators" promised a reward in the amount of 100 to 150 thousand dollars. the United States," the message says.

It was established that the DRG was formed by staff members of the military intelligence of the Russian Federation to carry out subversive activities on the territory of Ukraine. It included a resident of the temporarily occupied Luhansk, who, as part of the illegal armed formations of the LPR terrorist organization, took an active part in combat operations against the ATO forces in the east.

On the instructions of the coordinator from Moscow, he, using his connections among criminal circles, was looking for a killer to commit contract killings.

A resident of Kyiv responded to his "offer". For 5 thousand dollars. He agreed with the USA to eliminate a Ukrainian soldier who, according to the occupiers, was allegedly involved in the physical massacre of Russian prisoners of war.

This killing was supposed to be a "test trial" before the main tasks of the enemy.

And in order to assassinate the heads of the defense departments, the "snitch" decided to personally come to the territory under the control of the Ukrainian authorities. Here, together with an accomplice, they had to prepare a "liquidation" plan and submit it for approval to their managers in the Russian Federation.

The attacker disguised the routes of movement, so he entered Ukraine through the territory of Belarus.

SSU employees documented his arrival in the Volyn region through the Domanove checkpoint and his meeting with an accomplice.

In order to prevent the commission of particularly serious crimes, counter-intelligence officers of the Security Service with the involvement of soldiers of the Central Security Service "A" detained both criminals in Kovel.

During the search, evidence of criminal acts, as well as a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation, were found in the "bondman's possession".

Currently, both detainees are being charged with treason committed under martial law and intentional murder. The issue of choosing a measure of preventive measure in the form of detention at cost is being resolved.

"The enemy cannot win on the battlefield, so he resorts to his usual methods - he tries to organize assassination attempts on the military and heads of Ukrainian authorities. But we perfectly understand what to expect from the Russian Federation, so we act in advance and neutralize the enemy's special operations in advance. - emphasized acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk.

Comprehensive measures are underway to bring to justice the Russian coordinators of subversive activities who are currently hiding in the Russian Federation.

Crime detection measures were carried out by employees of the Main Department of the SSU in the city of Kyiv and the Kyiv region together with the units of the SSU of the Volyn region, the National Police and under the procedural guidance of the Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv.