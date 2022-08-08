In case of damage to only surviving power line, ZNPP will go into blackout mode. This is very dangerous, - head of "Energoatom" Kotin

The Zaporizhzhia NPP is currently connected to Ukraine’s energy system by one working power line, and in the event of its damage by the Russian occupiers, the plant will go into blackout mode.

This was announced by Petro Kotin, president of Energoatom State Enterprise, on the air of the national telethon on Monday, informs Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Currently, the fact that the Russians damaged the lines that connect the plant with the Zaporizhia TPP and the energy system of Ukraine poses a great threat to the Zaporizhzhia NPP during the period of shelling. And now the ZNPP is connected to the power system by only one line, which is very dangerous for such a nuclear facility "object," Kotin noted.

According to him, in the event of damage to all lines, the ZNPP will be forced to go into blackout mode, which is extremely dangerous in terms of keeping the nuclear fuel at the facility in a safe condition.

"If all the lines are damaged, the station will go into a blackout mode - a complete blackout, and this situation is already very dangerous in terms of keeping the nuclear fuel in a safe state in the reactors and holding pools," the head of "Energoatom" emphasized.

