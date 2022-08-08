Rashists at checkpoints restore deleted files from smartphones of Kherson citizens, - RMA

Russian invaders can detain a person even for a photo with the Ukrainian flag.

This was reported by Kherson RMA, Censor.NET informs.

"The occupiers began to use a technique at the checkpoints to restore deleted files from smartphones. They can detain a person even for an ordinary photo with a flag or Ukrainian music," the report says.

Also, RMA added, the Rashists are continuing preparations for the pseudo-referendum.

"Propaganda media and local collaborators call the date of its holding September 11. The occupiers are trying to "buy" the passport data of residents of the Kherson region under the guise of giving out rubles. They are ready to pay even those who will send their children to study in schools according to Russian programs," the regional administration noted.

