ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8631 visitors online
News War
11 896 45

It is unfair that Russians can travel freely in Europe, - Prime Minister of Finland Marin

росія

The Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, is in favor of restricting the travel of Russians to EU countries.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Yle.

"It is wrong that while Russia is waging an aggressive, brutal war of aggression in Europe, Russians can live a normal life, travel around Europe, be tourists. This is wrong," she stressed.

The minister hopes that the EU countries will solve this issue together, because the Finnish border can be crossed with a visa of any country of the Schengen Agreement.

Read more: At least 458 Ukrainians died as result of occupiers’ actions in Bucha community

Author: 

Europe (345) Russia (11989) tourism (63) Marin Sanna (12)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 