It is unfair that Russians can travel freely in Europe, - Prime Minister of Finland Marin
The Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, is in favor of restricting the travel of Russians to EU countries.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Yle.
"It is wrong that while Russia is waging an aggressive, brutal war of aggression in Europe, Russians can live a normal life, travel around Europe, be tourists. This is wrong," she stressed.
The minister hopes that the EU countries will solve this issue together, because the Finnish border can be crossed with a visa of any country of the Schengen Agreement.
