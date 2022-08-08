Volunteers for war with Ukraine in regions of Russian Federation are being recruited among teachers and lecturers

In the Ulyanovsk region of the Russian Federation, the military commissariat is recruiting teachers for volunteer battalions to be sent to Ukraine. And in schools near Moscow, teachers are offered a business trip to the "new republics" in the occupied territory of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to Baza telegram channel.

It is reported that the military commissariat of the Ulyanovsk region has asked the heads of secondary educational institutions to "assist" in the search for new contractors. They want to recruit volunteers directly from the teachers - they will be staffed by the named battalions "Sviaga" and "Simbirsk", which are soon to go to Ukraine.

In total, both battalions need 400 soldiers. Teachers who wish to join them will receive a contract for a period of six months, as well as a monthly salary of 220,000 rubles and a one-time payment of 100,000 on top. It is interesting that for ordinary residents of the Ulyanovsk region, the conditions are much more modest - in regional newspapers they are offered to go on a "special operation" with a payment of 30,000 per month.

Other contracts are offered to school teachers in the Moscow region. For 200,000 rubles a month, they are offered to go to the "new republics" on the territory of Ukraine. There, they have to teach local children for at least one school year — supposedly without participating in any military operations.