Amnesty International used the testimony of people who were in filtration camps and "prisons" in the temporarily occupied territories to prepare a scandalous report.

"Independent journalists and volunteers were involved in the process of gathering evidence in Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk regions. At the same time, most of the materials for the report were obtained during the survey of people who were evacuated to temporarily uncontrolled territories of Ukraine: the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions or Crimea ", the message says.

In particular, the material was collected on the territory of infiltration camps and prisons, and a survey was conducted among those "willing" to provide such information.

"Therefore, such information collected on the territory of the camps should not have been used at all during the preparation of the report. Since such interviews were selected under obvious pressure from the security forces of the Russian Federation (institution administration), which was carried out on a permanent basis. Sometimes this kind of "correct" the interview was the only chance to pass the filter and leave the occupied territories.

In addition, the materials collected by journalists and hired volunteers were also checked by the administration of institutions and, in some cases, employees of the FSB of the Russian Federation," the Center for Strategic Communications added.

It will be recalled that the Amnesty International organization published a report in which it is said that the Ukrainian army allegedly endangers the civilian population of the country due to the fact that it "creates its bases in populated areas."

The document was criticized in Ukraine and other countries. In particular, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that the report shifts responsibility from the aggressor (Russia) to the victim (Ukraine).

The head of the Ukrainian office of Amnesty International, Oksana Pokalchuk, resigned as a sign of disagreement with the position of the organization.

Amnesty International later apologized for the "distress and anger" its findings had caused, but did not retract them

