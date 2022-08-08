Zelensky held first conversation in history of bilateral relations with President of Botswana

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in the first conversation in the history of bilateral relations, assured the President of Botswana, Mokgwitsi Masisa, that Ukraine will remain a reliable food exporter.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the presidential tweet.

"He held the first conversation in the history of bilateral relations with the President of Botswana, Mokgwitsi Masisi. He thanked for the condemnation of the actions of the Russian Federation, support at the UN and other platforms, called to join restrictive measures. He assured that Ukraine will remain a reliable exporter of food," Zelensky said.

