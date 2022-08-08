State Budget 2023 is being formed with wartime in mind, - Shmyhal

In the State Budget for 2023, priorities will be macro-financial stability, financing of the Armed Forces and support of the population.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

According to the head of the government, the main directions of the wartime state budget project were discussed during the meeting with the team of the Ministry of Finance.

"Priorities of the state budget for 2023: preservation of macro-financial stability, financing of the Armed Forces and support of the people," he wrote.

Shmyhal added that the draft budget is written taking into account the requirements of wartime: preservation of basic military and social expenditures, creation of the Operational Recovery Fund, continuation of economic stimulation programs.

The Prime Minister also tasked the Ministry of Finance to investigate the expenses, especially those related to state authorities.

"Everyone should clearly understand what is the real priority during the war," he emphasized.