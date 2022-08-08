ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8631 visitors online
News
1 493 22

State Budget 2023 is being formed with wartime in mind, - Shmyhal

шмигаль

In the State Budget for 2023, priorities will be macro-financial stability, financing of the Armed Forces and support of the population.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

According to the head of the government, the main directions of the wartime state budget project were discussed during the meeting with the team of the Ministry of Finance.

"Priorities of the state budget for 2023: preservation of macro-financial stability, financing of the Armed Forces and support of the people," he wrote.

Shmyhal added that the draft budget is written taking into account the requirements of wartime: preservation of basic military and social expenditures, creation of the Operational Recovery Fund, continuation of economic stimulation programs.

The Prime Minister also tasked the Ministry of Finance to investigate the expenses, especially those related to state authorities.

"Everyone should clearly understand what is the real priority during the war," he emphasized.

Author: 

state budget (121) Ministry of Finance (162) Denys Shmyhal (684)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 