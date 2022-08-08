Offensive attempt of occupiers in directions of Avdiivka and Pisky was choked - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 08082022.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 166 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion.

The situation has not undergone significant changes in the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions. On the latter, the enemy carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Hremyach and Senkivka in Chernihiv region and Sukhodil, Manukhivka, Novi Vyrky and Pavlivka in Sumy region. Conducted aerial reconnaissance of border areas with unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the Kharkiv direction, enemy units using tanks, barrel and jet artillery are trying to restrain the Defense Forces from advancing deep into the territory temporarily captured by the enemy. Shelling was recorded in the areas of Uda, Svitlychne, Zolochiv, Slatyne, Nove, Borshchova, Ruski Tyshki, Tsirkuny, Peremoha, Slobozhanske, Chervone, Husarivka and Asiivka. The occupiers carried out airstrikes near Husarivka, Verkhniy Saltiv, and Bayrak, and also used UAVs for reconnaissance near Tsupivka and Rusky Tyshki.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from artillery near Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dmytrivka, Virnopillia, Rydny, Dibrivny, Hrushuvakha, Bohorodichne, Nortsivka, Krasnopillia, and Mykilsky. Made an air strike near Zalyman. The occupiers unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical position near Bogorodychny.

Read more: Amnesty International’s report used testimonies from people who were in infiltration camps and occupation prisons - Center for Strategic Communications

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy, using the available means of fire damage along the line of contact, is trying to inflict maximum losses on our units and prevent them from being transferred to other directions.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Kramatorsk, Siversk, Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamyansk and Starodubivka from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery. Airstrikes near Hryhorivka and Ivano-Daryivka.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired at our troops near Bakhmut, Zaytseve, Yakovlivka, Krasnopolivka, Pokrovske and Vershyn. He carried out airstrikes in the Bakhmut, Soledar and Kodema districts. Our soldiers repelled enemy assaults in the direction of the settlements of Bakhmut, Zaitseve, Vershina and Kodem.

In the Avdiivka direction, artillery and tank shelling was recorded near Avdiivka, Opytne, Novobakhmutivka, Karlivka, Keramik and Kurakhovo. Enemy aircraft operated near New York, Krasnohorivka and Mariinka. The attempt of the occupiers to advance in the direction of Avdiivka and Pisky was choked under the fire of Ukrainian soldiers. The enemy left.

In the Novopavlivsky and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy used tanks, barrel and rocket artillery to attack civil infrastructure objects in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Shevchenko, Huliaipilske, Temyrivka, Vremivka, Huliaipole, Malynivka and Novopillia settlements. Carried out airstrikes near Prechystivka, Volodymyrivka and Poltavka. The enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops in the direction of Mariinka and Shevchenko settlements, but was unsuccessful and retreated. Conducted aerial reconnaissance of the regions of the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Pavlohrad.

Read more: It is unfair that Russians can travel freely in Europe, - Prime Minister of Finland Marin

In the South Bug direction, the enemy fired tanks and artillery of various types in the areas of Mykolaiv, Tavriiske, Lymany, Oleksandrivka, Kotlyareve, Novomykolaivka, Novohredneve, Kyselivka, Kobzartsi, Kvitneve, Zeleny Hai, Andriivka, Ivanivka, Novooleksandrivka, Topolyne and Potemkine. He carried out airstrikes near Lozove, Olhyne, Andriivka, and Tavriysky. Considerable attention is focused on aerial reconnaissance by unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the waters of the Black Sea, the enemy's naval group concentrates its main efforts on supporting the actions of the land group of troops and attacking objects deep in the territory of Ukraine. Four sea-based cruise missile carriers are ready to use high-precision weapons.

Today, around 10 o'clock, the anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force destroyed 4 sea-based cruise missiles of the "Caliber" type, launched by the enemy from the Black Sea. One missile was destroyed in Odesa by soldiers of the "South" air command, three more were shot down by anti-aircraft missile units of the "Center" air command.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together we will win!" - said the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.