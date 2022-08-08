No Russian fakes and manipulations did not affect weapons supplies to Ukraine - Kuleba

Russia is attempting in every way possible to disrupt arms supplies to Ukraine from our partners by spreading fakes and manipulations, but these lies are not achieving their goals.

This was stated by Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmitry Kuleba on Facebook, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Since April they (Russia - ed.) have been trying to undermine the political willingness of our partners to supply arms. Russia is betting on this as much as possible - somewhere with its own hands and bot nets, somewhere through paid or affiliated media, somewhere through filibustering in authoritative foreign media, somewhere simply helped by useful idiots," Foreign Ministry Chief pointed out.

According to him, manipulations of Russian Federation are primitive but dangerous: as if the weapons "disappear" or may fall "into the wrong hands", "feed the conflict instead of settling it" and so on.

Minister noted that Ukraine shot down the first wave of such lies back in May and June. Now the Russians are entering a second cycle.

"I don't know whether the manipulative Amnesty report and the false CBS film that came out almost simultaneously with the Russian government are connected. But I do know for sure that both organizations and the authors of these unsubstantiated "masterpieces" inflicted an unfair and unprovoked information blow on Ukraine absolutely synchronously with the Russian propaganda," he said.

Head of the Ukrainian Diplomacy underlined that as a result of the scandal and under frantic public pressure AI and CBS apologized, but, he said, "the apology is no less meaningless than its cause".

Ukraine is categorically displeased with such an apology, Kuleba said. According to him, Kyiv expects CBS to conduct an internal investigation and publicly explain who allowed the Russian propaganda on the air and for what purpose, and Amnesty to "show that this institution will curb its pride and apologize not only for the pain it has caused Ukrainians, but also for raping the truth and reality of this war.

"But there is good news. All these lies have so far failed to reach their targets. No partner or organization in communication with Ukraine has voiced accusations similar to the manipulations of Amnesty or CBS. And these lies have in no way affected the supply of weapons or undermined the high level of trust between Ukraine and its partners," Foreign Minister said.

Minister noted that the partners know perfectly well where, how much and what was transferred and how it is being used: "Fortunately, they do not get information from Amnesty and CBS."

Kuleba also called on Ukrainians to remind in social networks, during contacts with journalists and experts, with ordinary citizens of other countries that Ukraine needs more weapons to win and to disseminate only official information from the Ukrainian Government and its partners.

