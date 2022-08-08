US provides new $1 billion aid package to Ukraine: ammunition for HIMARS and NASAMS, 1,000 Javelins, 50 medical vehicles - Pentagon

The U.S. Defense Department has authorized a new $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported on Pentagon's website.

Reportedly, the military aid is envisaged to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs. It will be supplied from the stocks of the U.S. Defense Department.

Capabilities of the new package include:

Additional ammunition for HIMARS;

75,000 rounds of ammunition for 155mm artillery;

20 additional 120mm mortar systems and 20,000 rounds of ammunition for them;

Ammunition for NASAMS surface-to-air missile systems;

1,000 Javelin and hundreds of AT4 antitank systems;

50 armored medical vehicles;

Claymore anti-personnel ammunition;

C-4 explosives, explosive ordnance, and explosive equipment;

Medical supplies, including first-aid kits, bandages, monitors, and other equipment.

Read more: Pentagon buys NASAMS air defense system for Ukraine