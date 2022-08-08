Nearly 18 million people will need humanitarian aid in Ukraine by the end of the year - UN

At least 17.7 million people will be in need of humanitarian aid by the end of the year as a result of intense fighting since the Russian full scale invasion of Ukraine.

This was stated by UN Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs in Ukraine Denise Brown, reports Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

Brown called on the international community to continue to provide vital assistance to Ukraine. In doing so, she referred to the updated UN and humanitarian emergency appeal to respond to the deteriorating situation.

"Over the past five months, we have seen local, national, and international humanitarian organizations come together to step up action across Ukraine and help more than 11 million people. But the reality is that even more people will need support," Brown said, specifying that we are talking about at least 17.7 million people.

According to her, this will require nearly $2 billion more than the April estimate.

The April emergency appeal was for $2.25 billion, now the amount needed has risen to $4.3 billion. Those funds will go to provide critical assistance and protection services across Ukraine through December 2022.

"Our fear is that the situation will worsen in the winter, as many people are likely to move from areas without gas, fuel or electricity to heat rooms," Brown noted.

It is noted that helping people through the winter is one of the priorities of UN humanitarian work in Ukraine over the next few months.

"Due to the destruction of thousands of homes, the lack of fuel, gas or electricity caused by damaged infrastructure, people's inability to heat their homes can become a problem of survival," the report said.

In addition, cash assistance is planned for 6.3 million vulnerable people by the end of the year. According to the UN office, in the first five months of the war, 2.3 million residents of Ukraine received cash assistance for urgent needs.