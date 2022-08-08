Occupants promising local residents 10,000 rubles for participating in a pseudo-referendum

In the Kherson region, occupants are trying to "buy" the votes of local residents before holding a fake referendum.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Kherson OVA.

"An increasing number of institutions are being opened in the region, where everyone is promised material assistance in the amount of 10 thousand rubles. Also, according to information from the center for countering disinformation, the occupiers are looking for premises to hold a quasi-referendum and are forming their own media representatives for propaganda," the report reads.

At the same time, according to Ukrainian intelligence, Russian occupiers have mined vital communications in Kherson ahead of a possible counterattack by the AFU, including the gas, electricity and water supplies. Russians are preparing for a strategy of terror and scorched earth.

It is noted that in Hornostayivska district, occupants walked around the market and took away bank terminals. On the premises of the Town Council they hung a Russian flag, broke the Ukrainian national symbol - trident on the monument and hung a black sack.

"In Kherson region the occupants continue to go to private houses. Unfortunately, there continue to be new reports of kidnappings. There is also information that the occupiers are planning to issue new car license plates for residents of Kherson with a region code 184," the report noted.