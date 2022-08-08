If we let Russia invade Ukraine, then it will be open season, not only in Europe, but all over the world, - Blinken

Secretary of State added that Russia’s war against Ukraine threatens the fundamental principles of the international system.

If US allows Russia to take over Ukraine, it will lead to " beginning of the season" of such wars in the world. This was stated by United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, reports Censor.NЕТ referring to UNIAN.

"If we allow a big country to bully a smaller one, to just invade it and take over its territory without opposition, then it will be open season not only in Europe, but all over the world," Blinken explained.

Secretary of State also added that Russia's war against Ukraine is fraught with the fundamental principles of the international system. Therefore, it is important now to resist Russian aggression.