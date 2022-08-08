Starukh about terrorist actions of occupants at Zaporizhzhya NPP: This is " a Russian roulette ".

There is 1.2 thousand tons of nuclear fuel at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, whose detonation Russian invaders are scaring the world with, and in case of an attack not only the territory of Ukraine but also Russian territory will suffer.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Head of Zaporizhzhya OVA Oleksandr Starukh on telegram.

"If a nuclear incident occurs, not only the South of Ukraine, but also Crimea and Russia will suffer. One nuclear bomb has 9 kilograms of uranium or plutonium, and our plant has 1,200 tons. The contamination may not be small, but...it's a Russian roulette,'' Starukh noted.

According to him, the situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant has remained dangerous and tense since March, when reactor No. 3 was first shelled. However, Russian representatives have now explicitly announced that they are ready to expose Ukraine and all European countries to a nuclear threat.

"Such aggravations are inevitable, because Russia violates not only the rules of warfare and international agreements that heavy equipment cannot be used in the territory of a Nuclear Power Plant, but it simply violates the logic of human existence. When Russian invaders captured Energodar, we didn't have heavy equipment there, because if something gets there, then there will be no point in war for us or for the invader. And in general, the whole European continent would have problems," said Head of the OVA.

He stressed that the plant is a fortified object, but is not protected against such terrorist acts. In addition, spent fuel is stored at the plant, which could also pose a threat.

According to Starukh, there is an evacuation plan approved by the Cabinet of Ministers in case of unforeseen accidents. So far, it is being adjusted, because under martial law, its implementation may be more difficult.

Head of OVA thanked the employees of ZNPP who continue to work under such difficult conditions.