Russia lost 70 to 80 thousand soldiers killed and wounded in Ukraine - Pentagon

According to the Pentagon, to date, Russia has lost between 70,000 to 80,000 soldiers in the war against Ukraine. This number includes both killed and wounded Russian occupants.

This was stated by U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Political Affairs Colin Kahl during a briefing, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to LIGA.

"I think we can confidently assume that the Russians probably lost 70,000 or 80,000 men in less than six months. Now that's the total number killed and wounded in combat. That number could be slightly lower, slightly higher, but I think it's an approximate number," Kahl said.

He noted that the number of casualties by Russian troops is "impressive" because Russia "has not achieved any of Vladimir Putin's goals" since the invasion of Ukraine in late February.

"The morale of the Ukrainians and their will to fight are not in doubt, and I think they are much higher than the average Russian side's willingness to fight, so I think that gives the Ukrainians a significant advantage," Kahl added.

According to AFU General Headquarters as of August 8, Russian casualties in the war against Ukraine totaled about 42,340 dead.