Zelensky called on Western countries to ban entry for all Russian citizens

To stop Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territory, Western countries should ban all Russian citizens from entering the country.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in interview with The Washington Post, informs Censor.NЕТ.

Zelensky noted that "the most important sanctions are the closing of borders, because Russians are taking away other people's land. According to him, Russians should "live in their own world until they change their philosophy.

Some critics argue, the paper writes, that the entry ban for all Russians will unfairly affect those who left the country because of disagreement with the actions of dictator Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President said that these differences did not matter: "All Russians...should go to Russia."

Read more: It is unfair that Russians can travel freely in Europe, - Prime Minister of Finland Marin

"Then they'll understand. They say, 'This [war] has nothing to do with us. The whole population can't be responsible, can it?" Sure it can. The population elected this government and is not fighting it, arguing with it, yelling at it," President said.

He added, as if addressing the Russians, "Don't you want this isolation? You tell the whole world that it must live by your rules. Then go and live there. That's the only way to influence Putin."

Read more: Zelensky suggested that Council approve sanctions against Russian Federation for 10 years